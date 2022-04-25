Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) and IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Head-To-Head Survey

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED – Get Rating) and IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.9% of Ra Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Ra Medical Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ra Medical Systems and IceCure Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Medical Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 IceCure Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00

Ra Medical Systems presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 3,619.78%. IceCure Medical has a consensus price target of $7.58, indicating a potential upside of 210.45%. Given Ra Medical Systems’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ra Medical Systems is more favorable than IceCure Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Ra Medical Systems and IceCure Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Medical Systems -1,175.34% -168.49% -117.70% IceCure Medical N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ra Medical Systems and IceCure Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Medical Systems $20,000.00 507.43 -$25.07 million ($5.66) -0.06 IceCure Medical $4.14 million N/A -$9.90 million N/A N/A

IceCure Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Ra Medical Systems.

Summary

IceCure Medical beats Ra Medical Systems on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ra Medical Systems (Get Rating)

Ra Medical Systems, Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. It offers destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation, a minimally invasive excimer laser and single-use catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease. The company sells its products primarily through distributors in the United States. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About IceCure Medical (Get Rating)

IceCure Medical Ltd research, develops, and markets minimally invasive cryoablation systems for women's health and oncology markets. It offers ProSense system, a cryoablation solution for breast tumors. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

