Rambus (RMBS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Rambus has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.01 million. Rambus had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rambus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RMBS opened at $25.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 158.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.80. Rambus has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $33.75.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 10,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $270,057.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Kissner sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,573 shares of company stock worth $3,907,557. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 91,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 89,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

