Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Susquehanna from $24.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Range Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Range Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.26.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Shares of RRC opened at $30.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.21. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $34.61.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.99 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s revenue was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,194.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Range Resources (Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.