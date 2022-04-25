Range Resources (RRC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Range Resources (NYSE: RRC) in the last few weeks:

4/22/2022 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $32.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Range Resources was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00.

4/21/2022 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $33.00 to $37.00.

4/11/2022 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $33.00 to $43.00.

4/8/2022 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $24.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $26.00 to $33.00.

3/31/2022 – Range Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $41.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Range Resources was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating.

2/24/2022 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $30.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.21. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.12.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,194.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Range Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,208,601 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $185,761,000 after purchasing an additional 313,811 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $108,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209,030 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,968,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $70,754,000 after acquiring an additional 33,119 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,651,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $47,282,000 after acquiring an additional 149,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 499.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,000,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

