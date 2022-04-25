Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter.

RNGR stock opened at $9.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Ranger Energy Services has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $174.57 million, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $10.24.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNGR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

About Ranger Energy Services (Get Rating)

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.