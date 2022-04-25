Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $29,260.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,290 shares in the company, valued at $595,336.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,008 shares of company stock worth $5,660,472 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,943,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rapid7 by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,978,000 after purchasing an additional 570,372 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,551,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Rapid7 by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,468,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,851,000 after purchasing an additional 244,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at about $26,930,000.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $105.23 on Monday. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $72.96 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -39.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Rapid7 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

