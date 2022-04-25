Raymond James Analysts Give Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) a $11.50 Price Target

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) has been given a $11.50 price target by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 202.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.82.

Shares of DNA traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.80. 933,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,343,441. Ginkgo Bioworks has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.95). Analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNA. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

