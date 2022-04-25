Raymond James Boosts Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target to $52.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 58.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AR. Wells Fargo & Company set a $38.00 price objective on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark upped their price target on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.81.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $32.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $37.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.66 and a beta of 4.11.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.17). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Antero Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $900,000 in the last ninety days. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AR. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $33,250,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 3,622.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,581,695 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,204 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at $25,751,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at $25,343,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $21,145,000. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

