Raymond James Boosts Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target to $80.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 36.05% from the company’s current price.

CLR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.45.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $58.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $66.86.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $3,006,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Harold Hamm bought 300,744 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.30 per share, for a total transaction of $17,834,119.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,204,250. 79.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 237.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 36,417 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 101,017 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

