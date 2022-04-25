Raymond James Boosts Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $85.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 46.38% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.32.

NYSE:DVN opened at $58.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.81 and a 200 day moving average of $49.62. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $65.45. The firm has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.79.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $254,587.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 284,806 shares in the company, valued at $17,501,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $1,912,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 765,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,781,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,251 shares of company stock worth $9,827,922 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 392,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,929,000 after purchasing an additional 24,808 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 48,475 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

