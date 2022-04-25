Raymond James Boosts North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target to C$27.50

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target raised by research analysts at Raymond James from C$26.50 to C$27.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 58.50% from the stock’s previous close.

NOA has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. CIBC lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.30.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group stock traded down C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$17.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,534. The firm has a market capitalization of C$520.05 million and a PE ratio of 10.53. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of C$13.83 and a 1 year high of C$22.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.99.

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$181.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$185.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 2.3800002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 24,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$17.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$435,858.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$435,858.09. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$19.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$190,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,126,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$40,431,551.57. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 101,296 shares of company stock worth $1,851,473.

North American Construction Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.