Raymond James Cuts Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target to $185.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.58.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

NYSE AVY opened at $167.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $156.51 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison (Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.