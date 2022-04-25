Raymond James Cuts Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target to $185.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.58.
NYSE AVY opened at $167.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $156.51 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.
About Avery Dennison (Get Rating)
Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
