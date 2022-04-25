Raymond James Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) – Raymond James increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report issued on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the natural resource company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s FY2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

FCX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.13.

FCX stock opened at $41.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.31. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,080,385,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060,475 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,639,592 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,780,870,000 after purchasing an additional 611,927 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,853,445 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,038,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,521 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,550,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,021,538,000 after purchasing an additional 219,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,541,750 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $773,747,000 after purchasing an additional 397,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

