Raymond James Increases Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Price Target to $41.00

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $39.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Brigham Minerals stock opened at $26.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 2.12. Brigham Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.10.

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.23 million. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brigham Minerals will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 81,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $2,054,935.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 780,440 shares of company stock worth $19,456,167 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 10.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,909,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,583,000 after buying an additional 186,202 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,571,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,140,000 after acquiring an additional 224,462 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,422,000 after purchasing an additional 204,245 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,216,000 after purchasing an additional 73,583 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,239,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,747,000 after buying an additional 42,397 shares during the period. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brigham Minerals (Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.