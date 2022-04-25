Raymond James Increases ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $160.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 66.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.78.

COP opened at $96.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $49.16 and a 12-month high of $107.52.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

