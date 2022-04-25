Raymond James Increases Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target to $140.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $112.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 31.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hess from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.57.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess stock opened at $106.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.14 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.69. Hess has a 52 week low of $61.93 and a 52 week high of $117.06.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hess will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 13,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,462,893.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 62,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total transaction of $5,689,647.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,002,198 shares of company stock valued at $96,261,545. 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.