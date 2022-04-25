Raymond James Increases Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target to C$127.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$120.00 to C$127.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$124.20.

TIH stock traded down C$1.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$117.76. The stock had a trading volume of 67,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,922. The firm has a market cap of C$9.71 billion and a PE ratio of 29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of C$97.76 and a 12-month high of C$124.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$115.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$111.97.

Toromont Industries ( TSE:TIH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries will post 4.9299999 EPS for the current year.

In other Toromont Industries news, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$114.50, for a total value of C$1,145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,076,085.50. Also, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.50, for a total transaction of C$95,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,312,325. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,100.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

