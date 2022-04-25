Raymond James Raises Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Price Target to $25.00

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $22.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KRP. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Shares of KRP opened at $16.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.69. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $17.72.

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.50 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 22.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pep I. Holdings, Llc sold 3,999,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $60,158,781.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,015,608 shares of company stock valued at $60,411,170. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 657,884 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 232,329 shares in the last quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC now owns 475,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after buying an additional 139,100 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 448,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 148,819 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 22.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 405,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after buying an additional 73,721 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 386,096 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 49,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

