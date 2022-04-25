Raymond James Raises Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target to $40.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 60.00% from the stock’s current price.

MRO has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $25.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.70.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company’s revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 65,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $1,671,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 270,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $7,059,640.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock valued at $29,703,167 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,619,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,806,000 after buying an additional 212,086 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at about $2,675,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 45.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 197,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 61,918 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,828,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,995,000 after purchasing an additional 26,752 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,375,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,810,000 after purchasing an additional 28,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.