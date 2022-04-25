Raymond James Raises Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $400.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $285.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 69.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $236.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.63.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $236.24 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $133.73 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The company has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.87.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 29.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 4,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.19, for a total value of $1,196,705.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total transaction of $452,071.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,502 shares of company stock worth $24,082,861 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,256,214 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,592,908,000 after buying an additional 1,334,183 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,110,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,932 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,408,225 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $734,013,000 after acquiring an additional 179,056 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,328,150 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $785,194,000 after acquiring an additional 29,148 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,128,398 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $688,129,000 after acquiring an additional 215,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.