Raymond James Raises Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target to $10.50

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Raymond James from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.27.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $7.43 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $8.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average of $5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 117.50%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 278.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

