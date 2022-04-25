Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.55 Per Share

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Raytheon Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 35.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Raytheon Technologies to earn $5.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.64. 313,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,277,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. Raytheon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.28 and its 200-day moving average is $92.22.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $672,744.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RTX. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RTX. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.36.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

