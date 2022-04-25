Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RLGY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Realogy from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Realogy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Realogy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realogy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE RLGY opened at $13.26 on Monday. Realogy has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.93.

Realogy ( NYSE:RLGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 17.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realogy will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realogy announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Realogy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,217,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,472,000 after acquiring an additional 592,809 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its position in Realogy by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 11,906,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,156,000 after acquiring an additional 897,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Realogy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,191,000 after acquiring an additional 87,209 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Realogy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,859,000 after acquiring an additional 20,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Realogy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,942,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,870,000 after acquiring an additional 70,700 shares during the last quarter.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

