Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/22/2022 – Delta Air Lines had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Delta Air Lines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Delta reported a loss in first-quarter 2022 with Omicron disrupting travel plans in the early part of the March quarter. The carrier incurred a loss after delivering earnings in the last two quarters of 2021. Nevertheless, with the threat of the Omicron variant subsiding, air-travel demand was exceptionally strong in March this year. Upbeat demand led to DAL earning a profit in the month with the adjusted operating margin of 9.4%. Also, driven by buoyant demand, Delta issued a bright outlook for the second quarter of 2022. However, soaring oil price hurt Delta's bottom line in the March quarter. Evidently, average fuel price per gallon (adjusted) increased 37% to $2.79. Non-fuel unit cost increased 15% from first-quarter 2019 levels. In the June quarter, the metric is expected to increase 17% from the second-quarter 2019 actuals.”

4/18/2022 – Delta Air Lines was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $44.00.

4/14/2022 – Delta Air Lines had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Delta Air Lines was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $42.00.

4/14/2022 – Delta Air Lines had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Delta Air Lines had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $47.00 to $50.00.

4/14/2022 – Delta Air Lines had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00.

4/14/2022 – Delta Air Lines had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $45.00 to $47.00.

4/13/2022 – Delta Air Lines had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $69.00.

4/7/2022 – Delta Air Lines had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $42.00.

3/31/2022 – Delta Air Lines is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $43.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.30 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.67 and its 200-day moving average is $39.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $48.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.55) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $256,055.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,453,703.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,075,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $862,722,000 after buying an additional 336,057 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,317,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,460,000 after buying an additional 347,361 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.4% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,844,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,874,000 after buying an additional 450,759 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,822,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,918,000 after buying an additional 32,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 34.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,792,000 after buying an additional 1,358,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

