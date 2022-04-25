Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Franklin Resources (BEN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Franklin Resources (NYSE: BEN):
- 4/12/2022 – Franklin Resources was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $44.50.
- 4/12/2022 – Franklin Resources was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/8/2022 – Franklin Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/7/2022 – Franklin Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $27.00.
- 3/31/2022 – Franklin Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE BEN opened at $26.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.14. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $25.33 and a one year high of $38.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.23.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 668,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $8,200,004.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEN. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
