Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Franklin Resources (BEN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Franklin Resources (NYSE: BEN):

4/12/2022 – Franklin Resources was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $44.50.

4/12/2022 – Franklin Resources was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Franklin Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Franklin Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $27.00.

3/31/2022 – Franklin Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE BEN opened at $26.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.14. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $25.33 and a one year high of $38.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.23.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.69%.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 668,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $8,200,004.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEN. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

