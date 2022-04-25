Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for RPM International (RPM)

RPM International (NYSE: RPM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/20/2022 – RPM International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/12/2022 – RPM International had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $111.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – RPM International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/7/2022 – RPM International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $95.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – RPM International was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/31/2022 – RPM International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – RPM International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “RPM's shares have underperformed the industry over a year. The company continues to experience raw material shortages, supply chain disruptions and material, wage, and freight inflation. In second-quarter fiscal 2022, its Consumer Group’s sales fell 3.3% year over year owing to a 3.5% decline in organic sales. RPM expects these headwinds to hamper earnings for third-quarter fiscal 2022 due to disruptions from the COVID-19 Omicron variant. Earnings estimate for fiscal 2022 have moved south in the past 60 days, reflecting analysts' concern. That said, robust demand for its paints, coatings, sealants and other building materials is likely to aid fiscal third-quarter sales. Cost-saving moves and improved pricing are likely to somewhat offset inflationary pressure.”

3/17/2022 – RPM International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/9/2022 – RPM International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of RPM stock opened at $85.35 on Monday. RPM International Inc. has a one year low of $75.11 and a one year high of $101.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Get RPM International Inc alerts:

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. RPM International had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.38%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in RPM International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in RPM International by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in RPM International by 6.6% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RPM International by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RPM International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.