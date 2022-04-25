Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/20/2022 – Apollo Global Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $81.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Apollo Global Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Apollo Global Management was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Apollo Global Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $105.00 to $87.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Apollo Global Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $99.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Apollo Global Management is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

APO stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $53.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,810,557. The company has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.45 and a 52 week high of $81.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.04.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.54 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 17.30%. Apollo Global Management’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.53%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APO. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

