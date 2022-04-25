Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CarMax (KMX)

CarMax (NYSE: KMX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/13/2022 – CarMax had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $104.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – CarMax was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $130.00.

4/13/2022 – CarMax had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $95.00 to $90.00.

4/13/2022 – CarMax had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $120.00.

4/12/2022 – CarMax was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/8/2022 – CarMax had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $158.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – CarMax had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2022 – CarMax was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $195.00.

4/4/2022 – CarMax had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – CarMax is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – CarMax had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $100.00 to $95.00.

3/8/2022 – CarMax was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Robust demand and rising prices of used cars are driving CarMax’s sales and earnings. CarMax’s omni-channel strategy, with seamless integration of a world-class in-store experience and an online experience gives the auto retailer the largest addressable market in the used car industry. Solid execution and success of its new online instant appraisal offer bode well. The acquisition of Edmunds has solidified further CarMax’s position in the used auto ecosystem. However, CarMax has been bearing the brunt of high SG&A costs, which are denting the firm’s margins. Increased investments for store expansion and development of technology platforms are increasing capex requirements. Stretched balance sheet and prospects for softer CAF income are other headwinds. Thus, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

KMX opened at $90.38 on Monday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.53 and a 12 month high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.67.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.36). CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

