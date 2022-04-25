Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ: HBAN):

4/22/2022 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Huntington Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/13/2022 – Huntington Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/8/2022 – Huntington Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Huntington Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/28/2022 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Huntington Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/16/2022 – Huntington Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/8/2022 – Huntington Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/25/2022 – Huntington Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

HBAN stock opened at $13.76 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.51. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.99%.

In related news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $128,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 6,684 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $105,807.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,579,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,648,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,257,936 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,623,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,061,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,948,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124,809 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 88.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,466,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,856 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

