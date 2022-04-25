Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ingersoll Rand (IR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE: IR) in the last few weeks:

4/18/2022 – Ingersoll Rand had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $50.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Ingersoll Rand had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $58.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Ingersoll Rand was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

4/4/2022 – Ingersoll Rand had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $67.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Ingersoll Rand is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Ingersoll Rand had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Ingersoll Rand had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $62.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Ingersoll Rand had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:IR opened at $45.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.41 and its 200-day moving average is $54.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.85 and a 12 month high of $62.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.93%.

In other news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,658,229.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,009. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 103.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

