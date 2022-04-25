Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) in the last few weeks:

4/20/2022 – KKR & Co. Inc. had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $71.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – KKR & Co. Inc. had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – KKR & Co. Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00.

4/12/2022 – KKR & Co. Inc. had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – KKR & Co. Inc. had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $92.00 to $85.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – KKR & Co. Inc. had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $87.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – KKR & Co. Inc. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – KKR & Co. Inc. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

KKR traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.20. 125,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,491,132. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.30. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.55 and a 52-week high of $83.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $962.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 8,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $505,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KKR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

