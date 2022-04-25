Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International (NASDAQ: MDLZ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/13/2022 – Mondelez International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Mondelez International is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

4/10/2022 – Mondelez International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/7/2022 – Mondelez International had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $74.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/2/2022 – Mondelez International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/30/2022 – Mondelez International is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Mondelez International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/22/2022 – Mondelez International had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Mondelez International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,379,501. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.62. The company has a market capitalization of $91.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

