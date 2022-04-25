Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Emera (EMA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Emera (TSE: EMA):
- 4/21/2022 – Emera had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$64.00 to C$66.00.
- 4/19/2022 – Emera had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$65.00 to C$69.00.
- 4/13/2022 – Emera had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$66.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2022 – Emera had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$63.00 to C$66.00.
- 3/18/2022 – Emera had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$65.00 to C$68.00.
- 3/8/2022 – Emera had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$60.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of TSE:EMA traded up C$0.13 on Monday, hitting C$64.04. 367,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,964. Emera Incorporated has a 12 month low of C$55.42 and a 12 month high of C$65.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$61.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$60.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.19, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.30.
Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.43 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Emera Incorporated will post 3.2399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.
