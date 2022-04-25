Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Emera (EMA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Emera (TSE: EMA):

4/21/2022 – Emera had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$64.00 to C$66.00.

4/19/2022 – Emera had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$65.00 to C$69.00.

4/13/2022 – Emera had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$66.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Emera had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$63.00 to C$66.00.

3/18/2022 – Emera had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$65.00 to C$68.00.

3/8/2022 – Emera had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$60.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:EMA traded up C$0.13 on Monday, hitting C$64.04. 367,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,964. Emera Incorporated has a 12 month low of C$55.42 and a 12 month high of C$65.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$61.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$60.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.19, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.43 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Emera Incorporated will post 3.2399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

