Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hugo Boss (BOSS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Hugo Boss (ETR: BOSS):

Shares of ETR BOSS remained flat at $€53.70 ($57.74) during mid-day trading on Monday. 361,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.98. Hugo Boss AG has a 52-week low of €37.54 ($40.37) and a 52-week high of €59.98 ($64.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of €51.74 and a 200-day moving average of €53.18.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

