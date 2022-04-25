Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Masco (MAS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Masco (NYSE: MAS) recently:

4/21/2022 – Masco had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Masco had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $54.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Masco had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $75.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Masco was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $75.00.

4/6/2022 – Masco had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $65.00 to $56.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Masco is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Masco had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $68.00.

3/30/2022 – Masco was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $72.50.

3/25/2022 – Masco was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2022 – Masco was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/9/2022 – Masco was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $50.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.05. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $48.78 and a 1 year high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.29%.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $749,931.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,878,954.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,331 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,613. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Masco by 551.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of Masco by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

