Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Telefónica Deutschland (O2D)

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR: O2D) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/25/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €3.20 ($3.44) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/21/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €3.60 ($3.87) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/21/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €3.12 ($3.35) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/14/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €2.53 ($2.72) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/1/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €3.00 ($3.23) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/18/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €2.60 ($2.80) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/11/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €3.30 ($3.55) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/24/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €2.90 ($3.12) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/24/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €3.50 ($3.76) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/24/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €2.60 ($2.80) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of O2D traded down €0.05 ($0.05) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €2.83 ($3.04). 4,753,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €2.55 and its 200-day moving average is €2.48. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG has a 1 year low of €2.20 ($2.37) and a 1 year high of €2.78 ($2.99).

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.