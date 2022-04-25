Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/22/2022 – American Airlines Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $20.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – American Airlines Group was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $18.00.

4/22/2022 – American Airlines Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $22.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – American Airlines Group was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2022 – American Airlines Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – American Airlines Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $15.00.

3/31/2022 – American Airlines Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – American Airlines Group had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/7/2022 – American Airlines Group was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

AAL traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $19.98. The company had a trading volume of 36,970,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,074,848. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average of $18.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.59. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $26.04.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at about $15,082,000. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 35,242 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 646,015 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,602,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth approximately $106,947,000. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

