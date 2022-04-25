Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Canadian National Railway (NYSE: CNI):

4/22/2022 – Canadian National Railway was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/14/2022 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$165.00 to C$169.00.

4/8/2022 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$172.00 to C$168.00.

4/8/2022 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$171.00 to C$159.00.

4/6/2022 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$170.00 to C$174.00.

3/31/2022 – Canadian National Railway is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Canadian National Railway is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Canadian National Railway was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

CNI opened at $123.39 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $85.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.27.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.579 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.71%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

