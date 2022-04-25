Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ: JBHT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/19/2022 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $245.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $194.00 to $208.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $210.00 to $190.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $170.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $205.00 to $210.00.

4/18/2022 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $215.00 to $205.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/17/2022 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/12/2022 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $210.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/11/2022 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $230.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2022 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/8/2022 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $187.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $242.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $232.00 to $245.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/14/2022 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $208.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “J.B. Hunt is benefiting from strong performances of the Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Truckload and Final Mile Services (FMS) segments. While the DCS unit is being aided by fleet productivity improvement and rise in average revenue producing trucks, the truckload unit is gaining from rise in load count and revenue per load. The FMS unit is seeing higher revenues on the back of multiple customer contracts implemented over the last year. J.B. Hunt’s efforts to reward its shareholders are impressive. Due to these positives, shares of the company have outperformed its industry in the past year. However, supply chain disruptions and labor shortages are concerns for the company. Escalating operating expenses pose a threat to J.B. Hunt’s bottom line. Also, J.B. Hunt's declining current ratio (a measure of liquidity) does not bode well.”

3/10/2022 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/9/2022 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $231.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $209.00.

3/2/2022 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/1/2022 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $169.35 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.11 and a 12-month high of $218.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.35. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

