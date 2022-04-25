Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Kinder Morgan (KMI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI):

4/21/2022 – Kinder Morgan had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $21.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Kinder Morgan had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $21.00 to $22.00.

4/20/2022 – Kinder Morgan had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Kinder Morgan was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $17.00.

3/31/2022 – Kinder Morgan is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

KMI traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.56. 836,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,566,551. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.36. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 240.01%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $565,217,000 after buying an additional 1,517,490 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,804,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $440,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,447 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,188,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $256,742,000 after purchasing an additional 532,527 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,159,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,400,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $224,186,000 after buying an additional 635,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

