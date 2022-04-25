Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE: BK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/19/2022 – Bank of New York Mellon had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $56.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Bank of New York Mellon had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $74.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Bank of New York Mellon had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $60.00 to $51.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Bank of New York Mellon had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Bank of New York Mellon had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Bank of New York Mellon was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $70.00.

4/7/2022 – Bank of New York Mellon had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $74.00 to $62.00.

3/31/2022 – Bank of New York Mellon was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Bank of New York Mellon is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Bank of New York Mellon was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $68.00.

3/28/2022 – Bank of New York Mellon was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $65.00.

3/22/2022 – Bank of New York Mellon had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $63.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/21/2022 – Bank of New York Mellon had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $66.00 to $63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

BK stock opened at $44.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $44.14 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The firm has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.24.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon Co alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 33.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,821,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 217,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,280,000 after buying an additional 15,254 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 141,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,232,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 220,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,420,000 after buying an additional 60,098 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 60,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.