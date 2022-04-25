Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Definitive Healthcare (DH)

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ: DH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/18/2022 – Definitive Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass. “

4/12/2022 – Definitive Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass. “

4/6/2022 – Definitive Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass. “

4/5/2022 – Definitive Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $26.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Definitive Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass. “

3/24/2022 – Definitive Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass. “

3/16/2022 – Definitive Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass. “

3/2/2022 – Definitive Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass. “

2/24/2022 – Definitive Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $30.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Definitive Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/24/2022 – Definitive Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $46.00.

2/24/2022 – Definitive Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $23.00.

Definitive Healthcare stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.32. The stock had a trading volume of 927,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average of $27.91.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.78 million. Research analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth bought 2,374 shares of Definitive Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $49,996.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 80.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,533,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,110,000 after buying an additional 1,574,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,672,000 after acquiring an additional 756,587 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 431.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,600,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,679 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,245,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,116,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,514,000 after acquiring an additional 805,036 shares in the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

