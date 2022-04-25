Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Kinross Gold (KGC)

Kinross Gold (NYSE: KGC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/25/2022 – Kinross Gold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Kinross for the first quarter have been deceasing over the past month. The company is steadily advancing the projects that will provide it strong growth profile among leading gold producers. Tasiast is an operating mine and the expansion of the project will boost productivity. The capital-efficient Tasiast 24k project provides another upside. Kinross is also likely to gain from organic development projects and opportunities in the Americas. The Gilmore project is a low-cost brownfield expansion with minimal risk. The optimization work at Paracatu is also favorable for the company. However, lower gold production is a concern. Its higher production costs are also expected to dent results. Uncertainties surrounding the pandemic may impact demand for gold over the short term.”

4/21/2022 – Kinross Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $6.00 to $7.00.

4/20/2022 – Kinross Gold was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Kinross Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$12.00.

4/6/2022 – Kinross Gold was given a new $7.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Kinross Gold is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Kinross Gold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Kinross for the first quarter have been going down over the past month. The company is steadily advancing the projects that will provide it strong growth profile among leading gold producers. Tasiast is an operating mine and the expansion of the project will boost productivity. The capital-efficient Tasiast 24k project provides another upside. Kinross is also likely to gain from organic development projects and opportunities in the Americas. The Gilmore project is a low-cost brownfield expansion with minimal risk. The optimization work at Paracatu is also favorable for the company. However, lower gold production is a concern. Its higher production costs are also expected to dent results. Uncertainties surrounding the pandemic may impact demand for gold over the short term.”

3/29/2022 – Kinross Gold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Kinross for the first quarter have been going down over the past month. The company is steadily advancing the projects that will provide it strong growth profile among leading gold producers. Tasiast is an operating mine and the expansion of the project will boost productivity. The capital-efficient Tasiast 24k project provides another upside. Kinross is also likely to gain from organic development projects and opportunities in the Americas. The Gilmore project is a low-cost brownfield expansion with minimal risk. The optimization work at Paracatu is also favorable for the company. However, lower gold production is a concern. Its higher production costs are also expected to dent results. Uncertainties surrounding the pandemic may impact demand for gold over the short term.”

3/22/2022 – Kinross Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $8.00 to $7.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Kinross Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $5.50 to $6.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Kinross Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $7.00 to $6.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Kinross Gold was given a new $8.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Kinross Gold was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock, down previously from $7.00.

3/3/2022 – Kinross Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $8.50 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Kinross Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$10.50 to C$9.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Kinross Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $6.50 to $6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.28. 1,672,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,894,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 0.97. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $8.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 59,308,657 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $337,482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,917,522 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,827,052 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950,090 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $37,753,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 589.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,697,119 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 537.8% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,395,005 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,088 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

