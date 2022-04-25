Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Pinnacle West Capital (PNW)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE: PNW) in the last few weeks:

4/20/2022 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $62.00 to $64.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $77.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Pinnacle West Capital was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $72.00.

4/4/2022 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $80.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Pinnacle West Capital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $71.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Pinnacle West Capital was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $72.00 to $74.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Pinnacle West Capital stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.76. 2,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,268. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $88.54.

Get Pinnacle West Capital Co alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $798.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,767,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774,779 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,763,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,711,000 after acquiring an additional 105,459 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,117,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,043,000 after acquiring an additional 159,020 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,729,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,692,000 after buying an additional 49,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,477,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,879,000 after purchasing an additional 305,991 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.