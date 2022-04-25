Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) in the last few weeks:

4/21/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/21/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,780 ($75.20) to GBX 5,730 ($74.55).

4/20/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/19/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 5,300 ($68.96) to GBX 5,600 ($72.86).

4/11/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/5/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,900 ($76.76) to GBX 6,100 ($79.37).

3/31/2022 – Rio Tinto Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/25/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/18/2022 – Rio Tinto Group is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/10/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rio Tinto PLC is an international mining company. The Company has interests in mining for aluminum, borax, coal, copper, gold, iron ore, lead, silver, tin, uranium, zinc, titanium, dioxide feedstock, diamonds, talc and zircon. RTZ’s various mining operations are located in New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Europe and Canada. “

3/10/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,400 ($70.26) to GBX 5,900 ($76.76).

3/9/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/9/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. According to Zacks, “Rio Tinto PLC is an international mining company. The Company has interests in mining for aluminum, borax, coal, copper, gold, iron ore, lead, silver, tin, uranium, zinc, titanium, dioxide feedstock, diamonds, talc and zircon. RTZ’s various mining operations are located in New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Europe and Canada. “

3/3/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/2/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rio Tinto PLC is an international mining company. The Company has interests in mining for aluminum, borax, coal, copper, gold, iron ore, lead, silver, tin, uranium, zinc, titanium, dioxide feedstock, diamonds, talc and zircon. RTZ’s various mining operations are located in New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Europe and Canada. “

2/24/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 5,200 ($67.66) to GBX 5,100 ($66.35).

2/24/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,100 ($66.35) to GBX 4,850 ($63.10).

Shares of NYSE RIO traded down $2.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.67. The company had a trading volume of 80,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,670,977. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $59.58 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.25 and its 200 day moving average is $71.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $4.785 per share. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at about $705,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 177,005 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,929 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 23,550 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

