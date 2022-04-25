Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Royal Gold (RGLD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ: RGLD) in the last few weeks:

4/21/2022 – Royal Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $122.00 to $128.00.

4/20/2022 – Royal Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$140.00 to C$165.00.

4/14/2022 – Royal Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $139.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Royal Gold was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $135.00.

3/31/2022 – Royal Gold is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RGLD opened at $137.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.26. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $147.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.63.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 41.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.57%.

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

