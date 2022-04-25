Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) recently:

4/22/2022 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $565.00 to $613.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $540.00 to $620.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $550.00 to $600.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $510.00 to $600.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $570.00 to $577.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – UnitedHealth Group was given a new $563.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $564.00 to $595.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $550.00 to $600.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $482.00 to $549.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $512.00 to $596.00.

4/14/2022 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $563.00 to $588.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $575.00 to $610.00.

3/31/2022 – UnitedHealth Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $495.00 to $565.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $520.94 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $503.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $477.46.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

In related news, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total value of $2,044,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $8,776,840 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 213,353 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,951 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,681,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 52.5% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,064 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after buying an additional 10,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

