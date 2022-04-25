Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 9,100 by Barclays

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) has been assigned a GBX 9,100 ($118.40) price objective by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($68.96) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 7,200 ($93.68) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,000 ($65.05) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,460 ($97.06) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($110.59) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 6,996.36 ($91.03).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,782 ($75.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.35). The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

