Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 7,000 ($91.07) price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.40% from the stock’s previous close.

RKT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.56) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,480 ($97.32) to GBX 7,460 ($97.06) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,800 ($114.49) to GBX 9,100 ($118.40) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($93.68) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,462.22 ($97.09).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

LON:RKT opened at GBX 6,228 ($81.03) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,934.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,026.86. The company has a market capitalization of £44.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,384.00. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,905.16 ($63.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,709 ($87.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.