Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RWT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Redwood Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Redwood Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 418.9% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 84,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 68,224 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,979,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RWT traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.79. 107,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,056. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.97. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average of $12.12.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 55.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Redwood Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.82%.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

